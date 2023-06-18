915 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Acquired by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 4,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 18,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.
General Dynamics Stock Performance
Shares of GD opened at $217.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.80 and a 200-day moving average of $228.32. The company has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $256.86.
General Dynamics Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.17%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.
Insider Activity at General Dynamics
In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About General Dynamics
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
