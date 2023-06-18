915 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Acquired by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 4,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 18,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD opened at $217.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.80 and a 200-day moving average of $228.32. The company has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

