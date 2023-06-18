9,350 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Purchased by Chronos Wealth Management LLC

Chronos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in CSX by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,799,965,000 after acquiring an additional 470,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,768,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,324,955,000 after buying an additional 6,044,645 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,577,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $708,010,000 after buying an additional 1,414,959 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after buying an additional 23,300,381 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,317,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $691,389,000 after buying an additional 2,940,824 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.92.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.11. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $34.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $67.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.