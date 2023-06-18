Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Short Interest Up 19.2% in May

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the May 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Price Performance
NYSE AGD opened at $9.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.50. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $10.61.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund
About Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund
abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.