Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Short Interest Up 19.2% in May

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the May 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Price Performance

NYSE AGD opened at $9.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.50. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $10.61.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

About Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $432,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 401.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 57,195 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 27.8% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 37,581 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the first quarter valued at about $140,000.

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

