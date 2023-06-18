Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Raised to Neutral at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $316.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $250.00.

ACN has been the topic of several other research reports. Edward Jones raised Accenture from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler raised Accenture from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $325.58.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $319.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $288.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.70. The company has a market cap of $201.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $327.93.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 104.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

