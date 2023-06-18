ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Short Interest Update

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the May 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of ACR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.29. The stock had a trading volume of 16,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,657. The company has a current ratio of 112.06, a quick ratio of 112.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.08. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $10.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on ACRES Commercial Realty from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACRES Commercial Realty

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management bought 1,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,320.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 538,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,770,440. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 24,748 shares of company stock worth $464,474. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACR. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 2,942.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,831 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 87,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.

