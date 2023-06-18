Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,955 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 585.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,624,000 after acquiring an additional 59,962 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Adobe by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after acquiring an additional 482,400 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Adobe by 7,370.9% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,677,000 after acquiring an additional 83,955 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,672 shares of company stock worth $2,471,618. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $495.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $390.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $518.74. The company has a market capitalization of $227.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Erste Group Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $503.28.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.