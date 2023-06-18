Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) Short Interest Down 10.3% in May

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the May 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Aenza S.A.A. Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AENZ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 944. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Aenza S.A.A. has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $5.90.

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $223.08 million during the quarter.

About Aenza S.A.A.

Aenza SAA., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the Infrastructure, Energy, Engineering and Construction, and Real Estate businesses in Peru, Bolivia, Chile, Mexico, and Colombia. The company's Infrastructure segment offers long-term concessions or similar contractual arrangements in Peru for highways with tolls, Lima Metro, a sewage treatment plant in Lima, as well as operation and maintenance services for infrastructure assets.

