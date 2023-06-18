Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Up 0.3 %

AJRD stock opened at $54.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 59.40 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.64. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52 week low of $36.44 and a 52 week high of $56.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $566.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.35 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $593,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.