Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Short Interest Update

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the May 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 630,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Yvette Hollingsworth Clark bought 2,600 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.96 per share, with a total value of $98,696.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,733.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Yvette Hollingsworth Clark purchased 2,600 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.96 per share, with a total value of $98,696.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,733.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,266 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Lease

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Air Lease Stock Performance

AL has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Air Lease in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Air Lease in a report on Monday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Lease in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

Air Lease stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.48. 1,347,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Air Lease has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $46.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.41 and its 200 day moving average is $40.28.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $636.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.52 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 7.60%. Analysts predict that Air Lease will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Air Lease Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.