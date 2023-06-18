Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Airgain from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Airgain from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Airgain from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Airgain Price Performance

NASDAQ AIRG opened at $5.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $56.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.97. Airgain has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $9.34.

Institutional Trading of Airgain

Airgain ( NASDAQ:AIRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Airgain had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $16.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.43 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airgain by 30.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Airgain by 256.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Airgain by 28,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Airgain during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Airgain during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

Featured Stories

