AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
AirNet Technology Price Performance
ANTE opened at $1.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41. AirNet Technology has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $6.76.
AirNet Technology Company Profile
