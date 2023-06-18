AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

AirNet Technology Price Performance

ANTE opened at $1.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41. AirNet Technology has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $6.76.

AirNet Technology Company Profile

AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Air Travel Media Network. The company provides in-flight solutions to connectivity, entertainment, and digital multimedia; in-flight entertainment and advertising contents, including sports, comedies, local attractions, reality shows, commentaries, and documentaries; and internet connections through a network of satellites and land-based beacons.

