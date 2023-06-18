Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CEO Sells $88,973.08 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Cheng sold 1,613 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $88,973.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,680 shares in the company, valued at $22,487,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Andrew Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $1,127,500.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $1,126,750.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $948,500.00.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKRO opened at $54.60 on Friday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $58.38. The company has a current ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 20.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of -0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.94 and a 200-day moving average of $45.12.

Institutional Trading of Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.29. Sell-side analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 49.4% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 523,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,030,000 after purchasing an additional 173,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after acquiring an additional 32,547 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 119.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,313 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 47.1% in the first quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 790,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,225,000 after acquiring an additional 252,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 21.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 519,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,879,000 after acquiring an additional 91,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.40.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

