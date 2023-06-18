Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Short Interest Update

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,600 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the May 15th total of 239,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Albany International Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $90.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.59. Albany International has a 12-month low of $75.24 and a 12-month high of $115.39.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. Albany International had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Albany International will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albany International Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Albany International

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is 33.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Albany International by 5,237.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Albany International by 244.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Albany International by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

Featured Articles

