Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.34-$1.57 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55 billion-$1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ALKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alkermes from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Alkermes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Alkermes from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $32.19 on Friday. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $32.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -32.51 and a beta of 0.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.24 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cato T. Laurencin sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $88,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,588.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nancy Wysenski sold 41,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $1,288,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,497.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cato T. Laurencin sold 2,800 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $88,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,479 shares in the company, valued at $235,588.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,161,837. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkermes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the first quarter valued at $56,494,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,427,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,571,000 after buying an additional 2,133,877 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,358,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the first quarter worth about $39,348,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,107,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,350,000 after acquiring an additional 828,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

See Also

