Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,190 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. owned about 0.50% of Allegiant Travel worth $8,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 220.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,485,000 after purchasing an additional 915,511 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,116,000 after buying an additional 271,378 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 849,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,756,000 after buying an additional 178,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 494,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,639,000 after buying an additional 86,866 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after buying an additional 63,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $69,505.17. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 97,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,590,337.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $69,505.17. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 97,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,590,337.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total transaction of $100,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,396.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,787 shares of company stock valued at $286,362 over the last 90 days. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ALGT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $118.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.42.

Shares of ALGT opened at $118.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $62.94 and a twelve month high of $123.70.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.75. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $649.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

