ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 741,700 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the May 15th total of 800,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALE. Sidoti upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in ALLETE during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ALLETE during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ALLETE during the 4th quarter valued at about $978,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ALLETE by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 136,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ALLETE during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Price Performance

Shares of ALLETE stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.53. The stock had a trading volume of 815,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,479. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.11 and its 200 day moving average is $62.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.74. ALLETE has a twelve month low of $47.77 and a twelve month high of $67.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.17). ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $564.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.678 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.22%.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

