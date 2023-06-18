Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,882 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $41.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.39.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

