Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 162,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,635 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 12.1% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $16,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after buying an additional 62,812,278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,024,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,973,000 after buying an additional 10,183,968 shares during the last quarter. Geisinger Health acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $190,805,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,925,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,529,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.83. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $104.39.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.