Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.67 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,516 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 1.3% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,425,416,000. Edmp Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 9,117.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,540 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth $262,167,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS opened at $67.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.52. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $86.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet cut CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.58.

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

