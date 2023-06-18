Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 321 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $21,442,000. United Bank increased its stake in Mastercard by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Mastercard by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $12,926,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MA opened at $376.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $375.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.12. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $392.20. The stock has a market cap of $356.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

