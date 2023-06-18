Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 381 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 2.1% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $181.63 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $191.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.82.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

