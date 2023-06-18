Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Short Interest Down 8.8% in May

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the May 15th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Altisource Asset Management news, major shareholder Theodore Walker Cheng-De King sold 18,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $1,537,638.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,404,812.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAMC. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $430,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $637,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $583,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Altisource Asset Management in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of AAMC opened at $61.11 on Friday. Altisource Asset Management has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $103.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.90.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The asset manager reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altisource Asset Management Corp. operates as an alternative lending company. The firm provides liquidity and capital to under-served markets. It assess opportunities which potentially be of long-term benefit to shareholders such as Crypto-ATMs. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

Read More

