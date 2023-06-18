American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.72 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of American Airlines Group in a report released on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the airline will post earnings per share of $2.72 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.98. The consensus estimate for American Airlines Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of American Airlines Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.87.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $17.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.70.

In other American Airlines Group news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Airlines Group news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,055.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,934 shares of company stock worth $358,414. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAL. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,686 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 182.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 107,128 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 69,217 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 118,851 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,176,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 31,323 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 13,650 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

