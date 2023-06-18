American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Short Interest Update

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,450,000 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the May 15th total of 7,220,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American purchased 800,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of American International Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 49,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in American International Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 75,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 52.1% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 196,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after buying an additional 67,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Stock Performance

AIG traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,319,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.48 and its 200-day moving average is $57.16. American International Group has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The firm has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.12.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American International Group will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.79.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.