American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 284,100 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the May 15th total of 310,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

American Software Stock Performance

AMSWA opened at $10.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average is $13.46. American Software has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The company has a market cap of $356.72 million, a P/E ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 0.82.

American Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. American Software’s payout ratio is currently 146.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMSWA. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Software from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other American Software news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $134,212.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,997.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dennis Hogue sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $35,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,841.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $134,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,997.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,341 shares of company stock worth $926,539. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Software

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSWA. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in American Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Software by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in American Software by 323.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in American Software by 777.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in American Software by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

