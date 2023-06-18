American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 101,474.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464,030 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,008,567,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 17,322.3% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,495,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,486,943 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Tower by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after buying an additional 962,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in American Tower by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,347,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,555,000 after buying an additional 816,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays increased their target price on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.56.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,283,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,776. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.89 billion, a PE ratio of 64.30, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.58.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 209.33%.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

