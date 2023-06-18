Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the May 15th total of 43,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASYS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Amtech Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amtech Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Amtech Systems

In other Amtech Systems news, Director Robert C. Daigle acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 4,564 shares of company stock valued at $39,787 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems Stock Down 2.5 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 30,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Amtech Systems by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Amtech Systems by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Amtech Systems by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amtech Systems by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the period. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ASYS traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,379. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.10. Amtech Systems has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $13.45.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $33.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. Amtech Systems had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 1.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amtech Systems will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of semiconductor and capital equipment. It operates through the Semiconductor, and Material and Substrate segments. The Semiconductor segment is involved in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of thermal processing equipment and related controls for use by semiconductor manufacturers, and in electronics, automotive, and other industries.

