Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp grew its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,040,194,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101,479.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,889,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,636 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,126,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,146 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,988,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,344,000 after purchasing an additional 830,281 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ADI stock opened at $188.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.23. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $198.24. The company has a market capitalization of $94.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,301 shares of company stock worth $16,959,728 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.04.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.