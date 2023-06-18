Analysts Set The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Target Price at $221.60

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $221.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Boeing Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $219.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.79 and a beta of 1.42. Boeing has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $223.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.75) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boeing will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 734.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $926,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,636,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,272 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,071.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,592,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $550,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,050.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,735,800 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $368,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,900 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Articles

