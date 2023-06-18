Analysts Set Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN) Price Target at $59.25

Shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.80.

TFIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Triumph Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda purchased 1,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,138.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $106,610.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda acquired 7,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $382,818.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 411,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,098,316.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda acquired 1,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $30,138.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $106,610.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 19,468 shares of company stock worth $793,028. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Triumph Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

TFIN opened at $60.51 on Friday. Triumph Financial has a twelve month low of $45.08 and a twelve month high of $76.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.35 million. Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 17.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Financial will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

Triumph Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

