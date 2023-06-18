Anderson Hoagland & Co. Buys 6,830 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 513,243 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 68,654 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 75,461 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 14,437 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 390,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 62,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 857,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE SMFG opened at $8.26 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $9.18. The company has a market cap of $56.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average is $8.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

