Anderson Hoagland & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,364 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPST. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.22. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.99 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

