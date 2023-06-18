Anderson Hoagland & Co. Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 155,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $10,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV opened at $68.28 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

