Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Short Interest Down 13.7% in May

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the May 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ANDHF shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. CIBC cut their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.
OTCMKTS:ANDHF remained flat at $37.64 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 380. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.78 and a 200 day moving average of $37.79. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of $37.80 and a 12-month high of $37.80.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
