Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) & GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK) Head-To-Head Contrast

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) and GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anika Therapeutics 0 2 0 0 2.00 GlucoTrack 0 0 0 0 N/A

Anika Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.03%. Given Anika Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Anika Therapeutics is more favorable than GlucoTrack.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anika Therapeutics -14.15% -3.77% -3.08% GlucoTrack N/A -272.80% -160.74%

Risk & Volatility

Anika Therapeutics has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlucoTrack has a beta of -1.13, meaning that its stock price is 213% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.6% of Anika Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of GlucoTrack shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Anika Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of GlucoTrack shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anika Therapeutics $156.24 million 2.51 -$14.86 million ($1.54) -17.25 GlucoTrack N/A N/A -$4.43 million N/A N/A

GlucoTrack has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Anika Therapeutics.

Summary

Anika Therapeutics beats GlucoTrack on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body. It offers therapeutic products which include orthobiologics, dermal, ophthalmic, surgical, ophthalmic and veterinary. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

About GlucoTrack

GlucoTrack, Inc. designs, develops, and commercializes non-invasive glucose monitoring devices for use by persons suffering from diabetes. The company offers the GlucoTrack model DF-F glucose monitoring device, which utilizes a patented combination of ultrasound, electromagnetic and thermal technologies to obtain glucose measurements in less than one minute via a small sensor that is clipped onto one’s earlobe and connected to a small, handheld control and display unit, all without drawing blood or interstitial fluid. It was designed to help people with diabetes and pre-diabetics obtain glucose level readings without the pain. The company was founded by Avner Gal and David Malka in September 2001 and is headquartered in Rutherford, NJ.

