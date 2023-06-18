APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) Short Interest Update

APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,815,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the May 15th total of 1,701,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,296.4 days.

APA Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS APAJF remained flat at $6.83 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.03. APA Group has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $8.48.

APA Group Company Profile

APA Group engages in energy infrastructure business in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments. It operates natural gas pipelines, electricity interconnectors, gas fired power generation stations, and solar farms and wind farms, as well as gas storage, processing, and compression facilities.

