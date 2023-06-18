APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) Short Interest Update

APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,815,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the May 15th total of 1,701,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,296.4 days.
APA Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS APAJF remained flat at $6.83 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.03. APA Group has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $8.48.
APA Group Company Profile
