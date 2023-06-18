Apollo Currency (APL) 24-Hour Volume Tops $500,432.58

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 18th. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $4.07 million and approximately $500,432.58 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 44.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00043516 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00032779 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00015185 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004740 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001010 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

