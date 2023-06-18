Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC to Hold

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMAT. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $134.96.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $138.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $142.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 173.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

