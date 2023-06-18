Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,445,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,302,952,000 after buying an additional 290,865 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 187,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,451,000 after acquiring an additional 109,476 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $616,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Aptiv by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $123,895,000 after purchasing an additional 58,688 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Stock Performance

APTV traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,241,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.43. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $124.88.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $700,158.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,504,674. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $700,158.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,504,674. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $69,141.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wolfe Research raised Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.93.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

