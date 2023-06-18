ARB (OTCMKTS:ARBFF) Cut to “Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of ARB (OTCMKTS:ARBFF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
ARB Price Performance
OTCMKTS ARBFF opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.83. ARB has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.
About ARB
