Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 409,700 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the May 15th total of 453,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 252,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Arcosa from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Arcosa from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Arcosa from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcosa

In other Arcosa news, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 8,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $594,411.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,039.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total value of $162,700.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,906.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 8,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $594,411.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,039.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,961 shares of company stock worth $1,088,312. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arcosa Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,351,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,998,000 after acquiring an additional 84,223 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,753,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,768,000 after acquiring an additional 169,620 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,546,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,594,000 after acquiring an additional 72,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,001,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,331,000 after acquiring an additional 41,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,881,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,714,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACA stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.52. 987,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,252. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.55. Arcosa has a 1 year low of $43.52 and a 1 year high of $74.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.56. Arcosa had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $549.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Arcosa’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Arcosa will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.47%.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

