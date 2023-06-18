Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

ARIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.86.

NYSE:ARIS opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.35. Aris Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The company has a market capitalization of $552.67 million, a P/E ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.89 million. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARIS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Aris Water Solutions by 40.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 17,028 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the first quarter worth $227,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the first quarter worth $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 54.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 878,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after acquiring an additional 27,329 shares in the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

