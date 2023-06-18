Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Short Interest Update

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the May 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARQQ shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Arqit Quantum from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Arqit Quantum from $3.50 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arqit Quantum

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Equity Partners II SARL bought a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,853,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,885,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Arqit Quantum by 75.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,348,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,644 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Arqit Quantum by 1,228.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 314,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 291,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Arqit Quantum by 1,086,718.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 293,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 293,414 shares in the last quarter. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arqit Quantum Trading Up 6.5 %

About Arqit Quantum

Shares of ARQQ stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.23. Arqit Quantum has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $10.67.

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

