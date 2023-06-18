Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Short Interest Update

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the May 15th total of 3,670,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 435,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Arvinas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARVN traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $29.22. 695,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,697. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.05.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $32.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.74 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 50.85% and a negative net margin of 227.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arvinas will post -6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Arvinas

Several research analysts recently commented on ARVN shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Arvinas from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Arvinas from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Arvinas from $57.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Arvinas from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 68,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 21,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,243,000 after acquiring an additional 36,733 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,112,000 after purchasing an additional 41,507 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arvinas

(Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.