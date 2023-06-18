ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) Short Interest Down 14.3% in May

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARYE. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the third quarter valued at $314,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the first quarter valued at $316,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the first quarter valued at $1,364,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 42.3% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 165,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 49,243 shares during the period. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ARYE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.36. The company had a trading volume of 15,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,076. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.17. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.38.

About ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare and healthcare-related industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

