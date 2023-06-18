Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Raised to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ARGGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 132 ($1.65) to GBX 280 ($3.50) in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 250 ($3.13) to GBX 300 ($3.75) in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aston Martin Lagonda Global presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $290.00.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ARGGY opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average of $2.53. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $7.54.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers. It has strategic technology agreement with Mercedes-Benz AG.

