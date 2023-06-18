ATB Capital Boosts Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Price Target to C$4.50

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Pi Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Blackline Safety Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CVE:BLN opened at C$8.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Blackline Safety has a 12-month low of C$4.60 and a 12-month high of C$9.09. The firm has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety ( CVE:BLN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$24.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.85 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

