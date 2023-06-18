Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the May 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 505,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Atlas Energy Solutions

In other news, CEO Ben M. Brigham purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $168,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlas Energy Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $425,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atlas Energy Solutions Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlas Energy Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

Shares of NYSE AESI traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.91. 1,148,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,179. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.45. Atlas Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $18.95.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $153.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.92 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

