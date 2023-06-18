AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the May 15th total of 125,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

AudioCodes Price Performance

NASDAQ:AUDC traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $9.68. 176,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,172. The company has a market cap of $306.76 million, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.50. AudioCodes has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $24.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AudioCodes

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.22). AudioCodes had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $59.21 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that AudioCodes will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Management Inc. acquired a new position in AudioCodes during the first quarter worth $25,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in AudioCodes in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the provision of communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The firm is involved in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, meeting rooms, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

