Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Sells 137 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Investment Management LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,055,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $185.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.45 and a 200-day moving average of $180.49. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $201.99.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

